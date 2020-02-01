Brahmanbaria Residential Model School and College emerged district champions in the Prime Bank-Bangabandhu National School Cricket Tournament beating Annada Government High School by three wickets in the final in Brahmanbaria on Saturday.

As the district champions, Brahmanbaria Residential Model School earned the right to play in the Chattogram Divisional Cricket Championship.



Batting first in the day’s match, Annada Government High School were all out for 109 runs with Sourav making 37 and Mashrafe 26 runs.

Shafiqul grabbed four wickets while Michel and Mehedi took two wickets each.

In reply, Residential Model School and College reached their target scoring the match-winner for the loss of seven wickets with Junaid scoring 28 runs.

Shakibul Hasan Bappi of Annada Government High School was adjudged the best player of the District.

Deputy Commissioner of Brahmanbaria Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan was the Chief Guest in the day’s final and later he distributed the prizes.